Whittier Tech Receives $90,000 Grant to Support Adult CNC Machine Operator and Welding Programs – John Guilfoil Public Relations

HAVERHILL — Superintendent Maureen Lynch is pleased to share that the Baker-Polito Administration awarded Whittier Tech $90,000 to support expanded programming opportunities for adult students in its advanced manufacturing and welding programs.

The grants are part of the administration’s Career Technical Initiative (CTI), which works to support the implementation and growth of additional training programs at career and technical education (CTE) schools. Whittier Tech has received $90,000, which is supporting the current offering of its adult advanced manufacturing and welding programs. The programs provide training and placement services for unemployed and underemployed adult students seeking careers in advanced manufacturing and welding, and began this February. Students will complete the program this May.

“Many businesses in our sending communities are thriving and have a strong demand for workers trained in career and technical education. The Baker-Polito Administration has long supported CTE as a key component of a skilled and knowledgeable workforce,” Superintendent Lynch said. “We’re deeply thankful for this grant, and to be able to continue offering programs that will help students develop the skills and knowledge they need to obtain careers in growing industries that pay a living wage.”

Whittier Tech has partnered with MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center through the grant as well as employer partners: Arwood Machine, Magellan Aerospace, Fairview Machine, Aero Manufacturing, Metacrafters, East Coast Welding & Metal Fabrication, Metal Tronics, LLC.

“As we vaccinate our residents and reopen our economy, our Administration remains focused on supporting businesses and workers to power our recovery, and the Career Technical Initiative will be a crucial part of that effort,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Our Administration was committed to expanding these training opportunities for students and adults across the Commonwealth before the pandemic, and now this initiative takes on added importance as a crucial tool to connect people with new job opportunities and meet the needs of our employers.”

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the allocation of $2.1 million in CTI grants to be divided among 10 CTE schools statewide on Thursday at Essex Tech.

Other career and technical education schools awarded grant funding include Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School, Greater Lawrence Technical School, Greater Lowell Technical High School, Madison Park Technical Vocational High School, Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical School District, Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, Nashoba Valley Technical High School, Southeastern Regional School District and Greater Fall River Vocational School District.

For the latest updates about Whittier Tech, visit the school's website here. To learn more about adult education at Whittier Tech, click here.

