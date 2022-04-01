Who All Are There In Bheeshma Parvam Cast? Check Here.

Bheeshma Parvam Cast: Malayalam-language film Bheeshma Parvam is all set to release on OTT after its theatrical success. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Amal Neerad.

Bheeshma Parvam was highly acclaimed by the audience as the film hit theatres on March 3, 2022. The film is a crime-drama mystery with intelligent references from Hindu mythological text Mahabharata and American pop-culture film The Godfather. Bheeshma Parvam follows the story of an influential family of Kochi, Anjootti Kudumbam which disintegrates due to internal conflicts between the family members. The film crossed over 50 crores within one week of its release.

Lead actor Mammootty is seen playing the role of Michael as the head of the family. His performance has been highly appreciated along with the other…