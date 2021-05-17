Who amid Kartik and Ranveer is your favorite ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ hunk?

Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing high voltage drama with Ranveer’s aka Karan Kundra’s entry in the show. Ranveer is surely boosting the current storyline which was revolving around Sirat, Kairav and Kartik before his presence.

Just when Sirat and Kartik was about to share their life with each other, Sirat’s first love Ranveer marks his entry. Sirat and Ranveer’s misunderstanding gets cleared. Kartik frees Sirat and allows her to choose Ranveer over him as latter is her first love. Sirat and Ranveer reunites. Both gets happy getting each other back. Meanwhile, Kartik and Sirat decides to keep their friendship active. Kartik also asks Sirat to fulfil her promise of bringing medal in boxing. Sirat halts her wedding and decides to fight in the ring first.

Now drama in the show will galore when Ranveer will turn possessive for Sirat. Kartik’s friendship will also affect him. Kartik and Ranveer will also argue over Sirat’s boxing practice. How Sirat will react on Ranveer’s changed behaviour? Whom Sirat will support amid Kartik and Ranveer, will be interesting to watch.

Well, coming back to the point, let’s talk about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hunk Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundra.

Both the actors are acing their role. Mohsin has always proved his brilliancy being Kartik Goenka and is still doing that. He is beyond perfectionist in his role. Khan made ‘Kartik Goenka’ one of the evergreen ITV character. He is incomparable without any doubt.

Coming to Karan Kundra. Handsome hunk is also bringing a life to the character of Ranveer. Ranveer’s character is layered too. He is shown so stubborn towards his love that right from taking bullet for Sirat to breaking his ties with his family, Ranveer’s character is crafted beautifully in the show. Karan Kundra’s performance as Ranveer is superb. He is surely making place in audience heart yet again.

