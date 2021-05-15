WHO appeals, children not yet required to be vaccinated

The second year of the epidemic is going to be even more deadly, the World Health Organization said on Friday that the second year of the corona epidemic is going to prove to be even more deadly. Apart from this, it has been appealed to rich countries not to vaccinate children, but to give immunization to poor countries. Let me tell you, Kanada and America have recently approved the vaccination of children between 12 and 15 years old.

WHO Director General Tredos Adnom said, “The second year of the epidemic is going to be more deadly than the first year. At a press conference on Friday, he also appealed to the rich countries to postpone vaccination of children. He said, “I can understand why some countries want to vaccinate children and adolescents, but for now I appeal to them to reconsider it and instead donate the vaccine to the Covax program.”

A WHO expert has said that more new strains of corona virus will be found in the coming time. In such a situation, we all have to work together.