Who are Katerina and Maria, Russian President’s daughters hit by US sanctions?, World News

In response to Ukraine’s invasion, the US on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova.

Besides Putin’s daughter, the US is also targeting members of Russia’s Security Council, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and former President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The United States is also tightening sanctions against Russian financial institutions.

The penalty cut all close members of Putin’s family from the US financial system and froze any assets he had in the United States.

