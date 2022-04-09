Who Are Nicola Peltz’s Parents and What Is Her Net Worth?

Nicola’s parents Nelson and Claudia got married in 1985 (Picture: Nicolainpeltz/Instagram)

It’s the Wedding of the Century: This Saturday Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony that is expected to cost £3 million.

Brooklyn, 23, and actress Nicola, 27, will have their ceremony at the sprawling £76 million Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida, after a two-year engagement.

Guests will reportedly include actress Eva Longoria, fashion designer Nicole Richie, Madonna’s son Rocco Richie, former footballer Phil Neville, Victoria’s Spice Girls bandmates minus Gerry Horner and TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Beckhams are known for being tight-lipped as a family unit, but who are Nicola’s parents…