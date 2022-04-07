Who Are Putin’s Daughters Approved by Washington? – International

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters, sanctioned Wednesday by the United States because of “atrocities in Ukraine” following the Russian invasion, have always been out of the public domain, and little is known about them.

The US Treasury has identified the two women as: Katerina Tikhonova“A technical executive who supports the Russian defense industry (…), and Maria Vorontsova, which runs a genetics research program funded by the Russian state and “personally supervised by Putin”. According to a senior US official, Washington is convinced that “Putin’s assets are hidden through members of his family”.

The official biography of the Russian president on the Kremlin website claims that his daughter Maria was born in 1985, before the family moved to Dresden, East Germany, where Vladimir Putin was sent as a KGB agent.