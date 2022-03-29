Who are the children’s favorite personalities?

By his real name Miguel Mattioli, 20-year-old Michou is the first YouTuber to appear in this ranking. With over 7 million subscribers, the young man from Hauts-de-France became known with his humorous videos of the Fortnite video game. He also participated in the Dance Awake Less Stars program on TF1.

Footballer Kylian Mbappé completed the podium ahead of astronaut Thomas Pesquet, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, comedian Jean-Paul Rouve and magician Eric Antoine. Bigflow and Ollie are in ninth place. Teddy Riner is ranked 11th. Other YouTubers and influencers to enter the list, McFly and Carlito (7 million subscribers), are ranked 14th.

Last May, the two gave Emmanuel Macron an anecdote contest, which was recorded at the Elysee. Earlier, he took up the presidency challenge with a video promoting handicap gestures against Covid-19, which…