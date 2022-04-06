Who are the daughters of Vladimir Putin? Why Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova faced sanctions for the Ukraine war

In response to the atrocities committed during the invasion of Ukraine, the US has imposed sanctions on two daughters of Vladimir Putin.

The latest package of economic measures targeting President Putin’s allies and war-financing industries was announced on Wednesday while NATO foreign ministers were considering whether to support Ukraine’s resistance to Moscow’s forces. How to do

It comes as Boris Johnson said Russian military actions in Ukraine appeared close to “genocide”, and pledged that Britain would be in the “front ranks” of nations imposing new sanctions on Moscow.

Here’s what you need to know about the Russian president’s daughters, and why they were approved.

Who are Putin’s daughters?

President Putin has two adult daughters; Maria Vorontsova, 36, and, Katerina…