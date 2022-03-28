Who called Bharat Bandh and what may get impacted? Everything you need to know | Latest News India

A joint forum of central trade unions is calling a two-day Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) on Monday and Tuesday against several policies of the central government. The nationwide strike means that essential services might be affected. According to the All India Trade Union Congress, the strike is expecting participation of over 20 crore workers from both the formal and informal sector.

As India braces for a two-day shutdown, here are ten things that you must know.

> The strike has been called by workers’ unions of sectors including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

> The joint forum comprises several trade unions including All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions…