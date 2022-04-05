Who can buy Channel 4?

Roddy Davidson at Shore Capital said Channel 4 “will be of interest to many buyers, including foreign players” but that ITV was “in pole position in terms of commercial logic.”

The Love Island broadcaster, which has ambitious plans to take on the US streaming giant, has long been touted as a potential acquirer if Channel 4 were sold.

Bernstein said in November that ITV’s “strong end of the year provides balance sheet headroom for a deal” but flagged potential competition concerns.

Sarah Simon in Bernberg said: “There is clearly a question of whether antitrust/share will be allowed from a voice perspective.”

The FTSE 100 broadcaster may also struggle to match the financial firepower of US rivals if Channel 4 attracts foreign interest. Amazon, Netflix…