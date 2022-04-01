Who can draw England in the World Cup group stage?

England will be searching for their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the way of the Three Lions early on.

Gareth Southgate’s men are on top of a draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – whom England beat in the last 16 in the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-finalist Croatia are two possibilities that await.

Both sides are in a strong looking pot two which also includes Mexico, Denmark and Holland.

Scotland, Wales and Ukraine are regarded as the single placeholders in the bottom pot of seeds, with the results of their play-off path not decided until June following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One to four pots will be empty,…