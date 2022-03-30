Who can England face and how will the groups form? – athletic

With the draw for the group stage of this winter tournament in Qatar on Friday, it’s time to take back your World Cup cap.

Draws involving 32 teams can be a somewhat complicated affair, so we’ve made your life easier by creating an explainer on everything you need.

We’ve covered who’s already booked their places, who can still make it, and how the teams fared in their respective qualifying groups.

the basics

when is it?

The draw will be held on Friday, April 1st at approximately 4 p.m. BST.

That’s 12pm ET and 9am PT.

how can i watch it?

Coverage will be on the FIFA website. The BBC will also show the draw in the UK.

If you can’t see it, Athletic will provide a live update on the site.

Where is it?

It will take place at the Doha Exhibition and…