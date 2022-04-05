Who can replace Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast? Top TV Role Contenders – From John Kay to Ben Thompson

The BBC has yet to officially announce who will replace Dan Walker on the breakfast couch when it moves to Channel 5

BBC breakfast host Dan Walker has announced that it will be leaving the show “over the next few weeks” to host Channel 5 news programme, 5 News.

In a video posted for the first time Official Channel 5 Twitter page On Monday 4 April Walker said: “Hello, Dan Walker here. I have a little news for you. Over the next few weeks, I am leaving BBC Breakfast and going to 5 News and Channel 5.

