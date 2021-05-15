WHO chief Tedros Adnom Ghebius said India’s COVID position is ‘very worrying’

India’s COVID-19 situation remains highly worrying, with many states continuing to see alarming numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adnom Ghebayeus said on Friday that the second year of the pandemic Would be “far more deadly” than. for the world. Ghebreyes said the WHO is responding to the rise of COVID-19 in India and has sent tents to thousands of oxygen concentrators, mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.

The Director General of WHO said, “And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India.”

India is in the midst of a deadly wave of coronovirus epidemic, with 3,43,144 people testing positive for the virus on Friday, taking the country’s caseload to 2,40,46,809.

The death toll is 2,62,317.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 10 million mark on 19 December and doubled within six months, crossing the critical milestone of 20 million cases on 4 May.

Ghebreyes said that the situation like emergency is not limited to India.

“Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt are some of the countries dealing with spikes in cases and hospitals,” he said, adding that some countries in the US still have high numbers of cases and as a region, The US accounted for 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths last week.

“These countries are in high response mode and WHO will continue to provide support in every possible way,” he said.

Noting that COVID-19 has already killed more than 3.3 million people worldwide, Ghebreyes said, “We are on track to be more deadly than ever before for the second year of this pandemic.” ”

He lamented that vaccine supply remains a major challenge and that saving lives and livelihoods in conjunction with public health measures and vaccination is “not one or the other – the only way to get out of the epidemic.”