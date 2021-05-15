ENTERTAINMENT

WHO chief Tedros Adnom Ghebius said India’s COVID position is ‘very worrying’

Avatar

India’s COVID-19 situation remains highly worrying, with many states continuing to see alarming numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adnom Ghebayeus said on Friday that the second year of the pandemic Would be “far more deadly” than. for the world. Ghebreyes said the WHO is responding to the rise of COVID-19 in India and has sent tents to thousands of oxygen concentrators, mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.

The Director General of WHO said, “And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India.”

India is in the midst of a deadly wave of coronovirus epidemic, with 3,43,144 people testing positive for the virus on Friday, taking the country’s caseload to 2,40,46,809.

The death toll is 2,62,317.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 10 million mark on 19 December and doubled within six months, crossing the critical milestone of 20 million cases on 4 May.

Ghebreyes said that the situation like emergency is not limited to India.

“Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt are some of the countries dealing with spikes in cases and hospitals,” he said, adding that some countries in the US still have high numbers of cases and as a region, The US accounted for 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths last week.

“These countries are in high response mode and WHO will continue to provide support in every possible way,” he said.

Noting that COVID-19 has already killed more than 3.3 million people worldwide, Ghebreyes said, “We are on track to be more deadly than ever before for the second year of this pandemic.” ”

He lamented that vaccine supply remains a major challenge and that saving lives and livelihoods in conjunction with public health measures and vaccination is “not one or the other – the only way to get out of the epidemic.”

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

88
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
63
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
34
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
33
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top