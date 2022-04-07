Who committed the atrocities in Bucha? Name of Ukraine: Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry released the names of Russian soldiers who captured Buka at the time of the massacre.

The spread in international media of photographs taken in Bucha showed bodies on the street, some with their hands tied behind their backs or partially burned, as well as mass graves, prompting a wave of international condemnation. Ukrainian officials accused Russian soldiers of killing civilians, which Moscow denied, accusing Ukrainian officials of staging the whole thing.

Le Lieutenant-Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov responsible?

Today, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry went further by publishing a list of Russian soldiers who occupied the city when civilians were tortured. according to this…