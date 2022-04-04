Who Defines Russia’s Atrocities in Buka?

Warning: This story contains graphic imagery.

On the morning of March 4, a teacher was taking refuge in a basement in Bucha, an old railroad northwest of Kyiv that had grown into a lush suburb for centuries. The city was along the path of victory of the Russian army, leading into the Ukrainian capital. And as the invaders struggled to make their elaborate plan come true, they gained a foothold in Buka.

At 7 a.m., the teacher, walking alone with her two dogs, heard a Russian voice threatening to throw a grenade at her hiding place, according to one account she later gave to him. see human rights, Instead of risking that fate, she emerged. Along with several dozen other Ukrainians, he found himself in a small square next to the office of a storage-rental firm.