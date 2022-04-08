Who dies in Fantastic Beasts 3? The Mystery of Dumbledore’s End Explained

**Warning – Major spoilers ahead Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,

It is true that the Mughals of Britain feel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore First in cinemas, as the UK is considered the home of harry potter, Fans are eager to find out who survives in the latest chapter of the Wizarding World franchise.

we reveal who dies Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of DumbledoreExplain the ending and introduce you to the cast in the third film.

Helmed by David Yates, the director behind the first two Fantastic Beasts movies and four harry potter movies, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore It is the eleventh film in the wider Wizarding World franchise, starring Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine …