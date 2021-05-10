ENTERTAINMENT

WHO explained why such a condition of Corona happened in India, the real reason behind it

Corona is the second issue in India, with 3.54 lakh new cases being reported daily in the country. Restrictions such as Lockdown are in force in almost all states of the country to reduce the havoc of Corona, yet cases are not coming down, meanwhile new cases of Corona once again crossed 4 lakh on Sunday.

The chief scientist of the WHO said in India about the causes of the corona explosion that a variant of COVID19 in India is highly contagious and is rapidly killing people, it can also prevent vaccine protection.


Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that the reason behind the sudden corona eruption in India is the new variant of corona virus which is highly contagious and fatal and it is spreading very fast.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan suggested that the vaccination drive is the only way to avoid the fast growing infection of corona in India and it also needs to be expedited.

