Who felt biggest financial pinch from rising gas prices in February

Gas prices remain high as people line up for discounted prices at Costco. Regular at $5.39 per gallon.

The low earners had to bear the brunt of the economic fallout after the initial onset of Covid-19.

Now, as gas prices have risen and historically high inflation has driven up consumer costs, the same group is feeling the biggest pinch in its budget, according to a new report in February data from Morning Consult.

According to Kayla, people with $50,000 or less in annual income already have thin margins between the money they take home and what they spend.