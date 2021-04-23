LATEST

Who gave Flying Kiss? – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Who gave Flying Kiss? - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Compared to Rajasthan and Bangalore, Virat Kohli was seen doing one thing that every one the followers had been shocked to see, let’s let you know that we are going to let you know about that specific second. Virat Kohli gained the toss and determined to bowl first. Rajasthan group might rating 177 runs after dropping 9 wickets. Chasing this goal, the Bangalore group had an awesome begin, due to the unbeaten innings of Virat Kohli and Devadatta Padikkal and achieved this goal with none wickets in 16.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 101 and with this he made his IPL first century. He scored 101 off 52 balls. On this magnificent innings, he hit 11 fours and 6 sixes. Pals let you know that he turned Corona optimistic earlier than the event began. After this, after becoming a member of the destructive report, he joined RCB. Pals Kohli additionally performed an excellent innings on this match.

Virat Kohli turned the primary batsman to attain 6000 runs in IPL as quickly as he hit a half-century in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. He achieved this feat within the sixteenth match of IPL launched in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. Within the match in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 runs. On the similar time, his companion Devdutt Padikkal scored 101 runs. Kohli achieved an excellent 10-wicket haul in opposition to Rajasthan Royals by taking part in a half-century and with buddies, Bangalore registered their fourth consecutive win within the 14th season of IPL. That is the primary time within the historical past of IPL when Bangalore have gained their first 4 matches.

Virat performed an excellent innings of 72 not out on this match. On this match, as quickly as Virat accomplished his Pachasa, he gave a really particular response. Virat gave a flying kiss. He later instructed in an exquisite gesture that he had given this flying kiss to his daughter Vamika.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
46
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
44
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
41
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
40
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top