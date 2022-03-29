Who gets paid the $250 and who is eligible for the $420 tax offset in the budget?

What tax relief and payment will you get from the budget?

The Morrison government is rolling out some small payments and tax cuts in the coming months to try to lower your cost of living.

However, many of them are lump sum or temporary payments.

At the same time, there are still huge tax cuts planned from July 2024, which will clearly benefit the higher income earners, and which will be permanent.

Here’s how the tax changes and payments will affect you.

$250 living payment

First, if you’re on government payments, you may be eligible for a one-time “value of life payment” worth $250.

This Paid automatically in Aprilsix million Australians who are on various government payments, namely you do not need to apply Or do anything to get it if you…