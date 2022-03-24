Who has qualified for 2022 World Cup and which teams can still make it?

The race for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is heating up with several nations competing for the final automatic qualification spot ahead of next week’s group stage draw.

Germany and Denmark became the first teams to book their places in the tournament later this year and join hosts Qatar, and were soon followed by defending champions France as well as England, Brazil, Argentina and Spain.

Races in each respective confederation will conclude this week, with Europe and Africa staging the play-off finals and the qualification process in South America and North and Central America drawing to a close.

However, with the inter-continental play-off due in June, there will still be some places to fill, while a play-off…