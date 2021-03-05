Who has the best record in NBA title in All-Star Break? Ranking of the top 10 teams in the Western Conference at half-point

The midway point of the NBA season is upon us. The Utah Jazz have the best record in the NBA, but is it really the team prevailing in the West?

Without further ado, these are the top 10 teams in playoff contention. We all know the teams with the best records in the NBA. However, these squads are ordered in such a way that we feel best represents their abilities:

# 10 – Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have done well to stay at or near the .500 mark through an injury-prone season. Once they have Jaren Jackson Jr. back, you can expect Jay Morant and co to make some real noise in the playoff picture.

Currently, however, the 16–16 record does not do much for him in his playoff hunt. They are 10th in the conference, 3 games ahead of the Pelicans in 11th.

# 9 – Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have been running at both ends of the floor as of late. He has picked up his act, winning 8 of his last 10 games. This enables them to occupy 8th place in the west for the first time in about 2 months.

Luka Doncic is clearly playing as MVP, but Jalan Brunson is his de facto underrated performer this year. Bronson has been strangling and diving in unconventional fashion and giving him consistent scoring punch.

# 8 – Golden State Warriors

He can try, Steph Curry can’t help Golden State move past one point. There will come a time when the Warriors will lose close game despite having a monster night. Their loss to the Blazers was a subtle look of their season – they have never really been able to kick into Top Gear.

Warriors can be buyers by trade deadline, so you should check this location to proceed. As things stand, they are in imminent danger of losing the homecourt during the play-in tournament.

# 7 – San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are easily the lowest-paid playoff team in the league at the moment. He is being searched by Dewar Derozan, but the likes of Keldon Johnson and Derrick White have also added weight to him. This is a team effort that sees them currently 4 games above .500.

With Pop as the team in charge, it is difficult to wager against them to make the playoffs again. Even getting out in the first round would be a commendable, year-worthy job coach with this roster.

# 6 – Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is one of the most undeveloped stars in the league. Despite leading his team without his second and third best players, Dame Dova is not that thick in MVP talks so far in the top-5 seeds.

It would be difficult for him and his Blazers team, however, to get a grip on a no. 5 spot for more time. The team under him in the standings is completely and utterly kicking.

# 5 – Denver Nuggets

One of the hottest teams in the league right now. They are on a 4-game winning streak, and they are not getting the opponent guard to bleed an abundant number of points in the end. Nikola Joki is on most people’s MVP ballots, if not necessarily in the first place.

They are ready to easily secure another playoff berth. Their final position is unclear, but we think they are playing the team just above them in our power rankings.

# 4 – Los Angeles Clippers

Klips bowled with 3 great second-half implants against Denver in the playoffs last year. They may have improved in some areas, but so far this season, it has been revealed how they retain the same weaknesses as before.

Qui Leonard and Paul George are capable playwrights, but the Clippers really need someone to execute their fourth quarter offense. Without one, their offense is more often in contemptible games. His recent losses to Buck, the Celtics and the Wizards are testimony to this.

# 3 – Phoenix Sun

The arrival of Chris Paul has brought the Phoenix Sun to no end. The Point God is fine again this season, arguably presenting yet another all-NBA campaign. Devin Booker and co are in an ideal position to succeed with their legendary leader.

When Chris Paul moves to a new team, that team gets better. Horny season

Before CP – .220 W%

After CP – .463 W% Shear

Before CP – .390

After CP – .606 Rockets

Before CP – .671

After CP – .793 Lightning

Before CP – .598

After CP – 611 sons

Before CP – .466

After CP – .677 pic.twitter.com/BJZSvd24XM – Statmuse (@statmuse) 3 March 2021

This team has all the markings of a possible banana skin in the playoffs. They currently rank second in the NBA with a 24–11 record, and look like a good value for it. If they continue this vein they can also snatch the best record in the NBA.

# 2 – Utah Jazz

You may be wondering why there is not only the best record-keeping team in the NBA. 2 on our ranking. We will meet in a minute, but we must focus on how unprecedented the jazz team has been this year.

Jazz offense is truly a thing of beauty for basketball aficionados. Each player displays the correct passing instinct, leading to a 3-point score open every night. Rudy Gobert leads a strong defense that is yet again in the top 5 in the league.

Donovan Mitchell is a better year so far this year, and now he has a better supporting cast than anyone. This time ignore jazz at your own risk.

# 1 – Los Angeles Lakers

We have seen this script too many times to fall for it once again. In the last 7 years, practically every season, or Lebron’s team has shown a slump. This leads to dubbers emanating from woodwork to question their championship credibility.

And each time, LeBron swam those dupes as they fly into the playoffs on a rainy night. We know better than to underestimate the greatest player on the planet today. Given how the Lakers are still 3rd in the West without AD, we can expect them to return once their star big man returns.

It is always, Elvis fooled, to place bets against LeBron James.