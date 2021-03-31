“Who in their right mind would break up the Hurt Business?” – Dave Batista is not pleased with WWE splitting Hurt Business | The SportsRush

LATEST

Dave Batista is not pleased with WWE splitting Hurt Business

Dave Batista is not pleased with WWE splitting Hurt Business. The popular faction was disbaned on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

The WWE have done a lot of wrong in the past year. Hurt Business was not one of them. The group put together by MVP was the hottest act on RAW and became more popular than anyone could have thought. The faction revitalised the careers of its members and made Bobby Lashley a main event champion.

Unfortunately, the faction will not be present at the biggest show of the year. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were trimmed from the group and Baron Corbin was inserted in their place. This angered a majority of the fan base including a former WWE Champion.

Dave Batista is not pleased with WWE splitting Hurt Business

Dave Batista joined the sea of fans who were bewildered by the WWE’s decision to split the group despite the excellent work they put in the last year or so. He took to social media and demanded to know who decided that it was time for them to break up.

“Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! #SMFH #BadForBusiness”

The decision seems to have stemmed from the WWE wanting the live crowd to boo Lashley instead of cheering him. However, it just seems too shortsighted to break the group up. It still feels like they had much more left to do as a group. Hopefully it’s just a swerve and the gang gets back together soon.

