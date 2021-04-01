ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Ajaz Khan? Arrested In Drugs Case, 4 Sleeping Pills Found Check His Wiki-Bio Family

A very famous celebrity known as Ajaz Khan coming into highlights because he has come under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). So, everyone knows that nowadays, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) working at its full speed and taking many scans. Mainly the targets of the NCB are the celebrities because many celebrities lost their fame after their reality revealed in front of everyone by NCB. Now, Ajaz Khan also under the scanner of the NCB that clearly shows that NCB has doubt on Ajaz Khan that he is also taking drugs and now the investigation is going on.

The NCB has doubt on him that he is involved in the activity of taking drugs and supply with Farooq Batata and his son Shadab Batata. This is not the first time, Ajaz Khan put himself into controversies because he many times highlights his identity in many matters. If we talk about his life, then he born in Ahmedabad and married to Andrea Khan. He has one son whose name is Alexander Khan. His career started with a stunt reality show named Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 in 2014. After that, he also participates in India’s Biggest Reality show Bigg Boss Season 7.

He debuts in the film industry with the film name Pathh in 2003 and later he got work in many movies such as Lamhaa, Allah Ke Banday. He previously gets his television debut in the show named Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa in 2007. Apart from this, he also gets an appearance in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Savdhaan India. The recent appearance of Ajaz Khan was come in last year in Pal Pal along with Saher Afsha. Now, Ajaz Khan was arrested by NCB after eight hours of interrogation.

The official statement on this incident is coming that “Only four sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage and is using these pills as antidepressants”. Let us also tell you that Ajaz Khan also arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police in 2018 from a hotel in the city. Now, he again highlighted the controversies because of involving in drug activity. The viral video showing the NCB officers were rushing Ajaz Khan to custody. Further details will be very soon updating here because the officials have not revealed any action related to the accident. So, if you want to keep your identity up to date then stay connected with us.

