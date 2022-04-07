Who is Akshata Murthy? Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife’s net worth, her profession – and how the couple met

All eyes are on Rishi Sunak this week as he was accused of using his wife’s name-dominant status to ‘shelter’ from UK taxes.

Akshata Murthy, who is estimated to be worth millions of pounds, ratified the arrangement, meaning she was not legally entitled to pay tax on foreign income in the UK.

Ms Murthy, the fashion-designer daughter of a billionaire who married the chancellor in 2009, insisted she pay taxes on all UK income and said the set-up was needed because she is an Indian citizen. However, experts dispute this.

Both Akshata Murthy and Rishi Sunak met while studying at Stanford University in California (Twitter/Getty Images)

So, who is the chancellor’s wife Akshata Murthy?