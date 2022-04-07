Who is Akshata Murthy? Why Rishi Sunak’s wife can claim Non-Dom status in UK and her family’s net worth

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy is domiciled outside the UK for tax purposes, it has emerged.

The chancellor has been married since 2009 to Ms. Murthy, the daughter of an Indian tech billionaire.

Here’s everything you need to know about his tax situation, and where his family has built up their wealth.

Who is Akshata Murthy?

Ms. Murthy and Mr. Sunak met when they were both studying at Stanford University in the US.

They married in 2009 in Bengaluru, India, and moved from the US to the UK shortly before Mr. Sunak became an MP for the first time four years later.

When she was young, her parents, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy, left her to move to Mumbai under the care of her grandparents in order to earn more money for the family.

He studied economics and French at the private Clermont McKenna…