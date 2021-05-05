Who Is Amartya Rao’s Brother Arjun Rao Real Latest Images Pictures Bhau Wiki Biography Bio History In Mumbai Saga







Hello, all the peers, the latest action crime drama Mumbai Saga has again come become the talk of the town after its digital release on Amazon Prime. Well, Mumbai Saga is considered a power-packed entertainment studded with a pristine ensemble of cast. The dynamic performance of John Abraham as Amartya Rao has conquered the audience. While Emraan Hashmi is also noway behind as the deuteragonist. Almost all the stars have made a huge impact with the screen presence. Along with them, Prateik Babbar has given a terrific performance as Amartya’s younger brother Arjun.

As of now, it is being assumed that the character of John Abraham is based on the robber and gangster DK Rao. But latest reports claim that the character of the lead Amartya Rao is loosely based on real-life gangster Amar Naik. He is considered as an ultimate gangster of Mumbai of that era and dominates almost half of the state with his iron fist. He is the same gangster who killed industrialist Sunit Khatau. The character is played by Samir Soni as Sunil Khaitan. The broad daylight murder of the industrialist shook the entire state. The people are even afraid of his shadow.

This vendetta starts when the gang of Arun Gawli attacked Amar Naik younger brother Ashwin Nayak due to a land dispute between Sunit Kahatau and Ashwin Naik. The industrialist is associated with Arun Gawli’s gang and he attempted to get Ashwin killed as he lost his deal of confiscating the land with the purpose to make malls on the land of mills. Later, Ashwin brother Amar murdered the industrialist in broad daylight.

It was also being said that Ashwin also ran the entire gang for some time when Amt went underground due to some issues. It showed in the movie either when Arjun take over the rule on the suggestion of Bhau. Both the brother ruled the entire state for more than 22 longs years. Ashwin quite clever and well-educated either, his swift mind assist his elder brother several times in business and many other things.

Later, when Amar Naik shot dead in an encounter by Mumbai Police, his younger brother take over his rule and run it for many years. But it is still vague whether Ashwin shot killed in an encounter or currently in jail. We will get back to you with the rest of the information soon. The entire information derived from the trusted sources. We are not claiming that all the information provided above are authentic. We request all the peers to provide the information on the Amar or Ashwin Naik if you have any to make this article better. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates.