Who is Anand Mohan Singh Why He Is Trending On Twitter Check Wiki Biography Bio Story Background







Social media is the best way to do anything quickly and easily whether you are asking for fame or justice. Lots of the people got justice through social media and now netizens took the opportunity to get justice for Anand Mohan Singh. Who is a politician and also the founder of the Bihar People’s Party that has been defunct as of June 2020. On Twitter, all the netizens are trying to get Anand out of jail because he is hitting the bricks for the charge of attempting murder.

Well, Mohan is serving a life sentence which is not the actual punishment that he got because he got the death penalty but after appealing his punishment converted into a life sentence. The other thing to keep close in mind is that he is the first politician to get the hanging punishment in independent India. As you all know that now a hashtag is trending on Twitter to support him. People are using #ReleaseAnandMohan so that more people can come to support him and he will out of the jail soon.

If we talk about his party so the BPP real named as Bihar People’s Party used to be a political party in India’s Bihar. Samajwadi Krantikari Sena and Janta Dal’s former MLA, Anand Mohan Singh found the part in 1993. Singh belongs to Bihar’s Saharsa Village, he belongs to a very known family as he is the grandson of freedom fighter Ram Bahadur Singh. He introduced to politics when he involved in Jayprakash Narayan’s Sampoorna Kranti movement and due to involvement in the movement he had to drop his college in 1974.

He is also famous due to numerous cases filed against him, the most amazing thing about Singh is that most of the cases have vanished from the files while some are still proceeding in court. Alongside, in most of the cases, Singh got bailed. Singh and her wife Lovely Anand Singh along with 6 other people are accused of killing the Dalit district magistrate from Gopalganj named G. Krishnaiah in 1994. He got punished to promote the gangster Chotan Shukla in 2007. Well, now most of the people want him to out of the jail hence they are supporting him.