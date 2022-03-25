Who is Andrew Porter’s girlfriend and what has he said about his parents?

Andrew Porter will shave his head for charity on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

The Leinster and Irish rugby star will be shaved off Daffodil Day to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Porter sadly lost his mother, Wendy, to cancer when he was just 12 years old.

Who is Andrew Porter’s girlfriend?

The 26-year-old is in a relationship with Ellen Sutton, who describes herself as a “chicken wing enthusiast” on Instagram.

Ellen has shared several photos with Porter on social media and traveled to Paris last month for Ireland’s six-nation conflict with France.

She also secured Ireland’s win over Scotland last weekend, with Porter missing the game due to injury.

Sharing photos of the couple online, Elaine wrote: “A nice day at the parish.”

