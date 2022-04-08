Who is Avril Lavigne linked to? The Girlfriend Singer’s Rap Star Fiance

punk pop princess April Lavigne has confirmed her engagement to fellow musician and boyfriend Mod Sun.

The 37-year-old singer posted a series of images to Instagram on Thursday, April 7, showing her engagement ring with Mod Sun on one knee in view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Lavigne posed with orange nails on the back of her now-fiancé’s neck, which is covered in an ‘Evil’ tattoo dedicated to the singer.

She captioned the images: “Yes! I love you forever […] sunday. 27. March. 2022.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcDmeQXpeOr/

Meanwhile her fiancee captioned her own post: “The day we met, I knew you were the same. Together forever till our days are over.

“I had a dream where…