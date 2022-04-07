Who is Azatbek Omurbekov, nicknamed “Butcher’s Butcher”?

According to Ukrainian activists, Aztbek Omurbekov is the lieutenant-colonel at the head of the operations conducted by the Russian army in Bucha.

Some people refer to him as the “Butcher of Bucha”. Russian Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov is identified by the site. notify napalmA site of Ukrainian activists, such as those at the head of operations by the Russian military in Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were executed.

At about forty years old, Azatbek Omurbekov is a lieutenant-colonel of the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade. according to information TimesThe man was decorated for outstanding service by Russia’s deputy defense minister in 2014 and blessed by the Orthodox Church in late 2021, before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.