Last Saturday, in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. As Russian troops withdrew, an AFP journalist discovered dozens of bodies in the streets of the city. According to the mayor, Anatoly FedorukiAbout 300 civilians were reportedly shot in the head and then buried in mass graves.

A genocide described by Volodmir ZelenskyAnd the one who now bears a face: heAzatbek Omurbekov, The man, in his 40s, is the commander of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade. It was blessed by a bishop of the Orthodox Church a few weeks before the start of the Russian invasion.

according to this notify napalma Ukrainian civilian organization that monitors military activities Vladimir Poutinhe reportedly said, “History shows that we fight with our souls. Weapons are not the most important thing in war.”

In the face of anger…