Who Is Azim Khan Cancel Wedding With Actress Sabar Khan Wiki Bio Reason & Images

Who Is Azim Khan Cancel Wedding With Actress Saba Khan

Who Is Azim Khan Cancel Wedding With Actress Saba Khan

Saba Qamar, A Pakistani actress, started her debut with the Bollywood film “Hindi Medium” in a lead role starring the late legendary Bollywood actor Irfan Khan. According to the recent news, the actress has canceled her marriage with Azim Khan, who is a well-known businessman. Recently, she got engaged with a Businessman Azim Khan but Saba currently shared shocking news with her fans through her Instagram account. Saba Qamar shared a post with a message that she is going to cancel her marriage with Azim Khan and she shared this news by a post. This decision of Saba has raised many questions in the minds of her fans.

According to the reports, after a few days of the engagement of Saba Qamar and Azim Khan, the actress accused Azim Khan of sexual harassment. Maybe, it is the main reason for her to cancel the engagement with Azim Khan. When she posted a post on her Instagram account, she wrote,” I am going to share a very big and important announcement to you, due to my private reasons I have decided to cancel my marriage with Azim Khan. “We Are Not Getting Married Now”. I hope, you guys will support and stand with my decision just like you always supported me in every situation, and I guess It’s never too late to understand the minor realities!

She also wrote that I also wanted to clear one important thing that is: “I have never met Azim Khan in my entire life and we were connected through the phones” Now I am suffering a very hard time and the hard time will definitely pass in a just little time and It’s a very hard time on me. Everything will be changed soon. Insha Allah. Much Love To You All, Saba Qamar”.

When Saba shared the engagement news on social media, We can also see the reaction of Azim Khan on her post but it was also shocking that his reaction was positive on this. Azim Khan said Saba is a very nice girl and he hopes that she will get every happiness in the world. He also clears and said that he is only responsible for this separation. Along with this, Azim Khan denied accepting all the allegation that was accused by Sabar. Azim Khan shared a video on his Instagram account and said,” I really want to thanks all of you for showing me their love and supporting me in this situation. There are lots of people who are trying to say something illiterate and now, I really want to give them a reply through this video”. Later, He says about this decision in the posted video.

