Who is Carol Maltesi? Porn actress murdered by making video with neighbor

They are dismayed in Italy after they investigate Carol Maltesi, a 26-year-old young porn actress allegedly murdered after recording a sexual video by her neighbor David Fontana, who hid her body for months and even killed her. That also responded to incoming messages. Victim’s phone

The bag contained a disfigured and disfigured body of a woman, but the researchers decided to spread some of the tattoos that were preserved.

News portal BSNews began receiving messages from readers who claimed that the tattoo matched that of a porn actress known as Charlotte Angie, immediately identified as Maltesi, a young Italian-Dutch ‘s mother.