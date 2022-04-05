Who is Chris Ellison? What is aphasia, does The Bill actor have the same disorder as Bruce Willis, age and wife?

But what is the condition and what are the symptoms?
Here’s what you need to know.
Who is Chris Ellison?
Actor Chris Ellison played DCI Frank Burnside in The Bill and the spin-off show Burnside from 1984 to 2000.
The 75-year-old TV star was diagnosed with aphasia in 2020 after suffering a stroke.
He has been left unable to speak for the past year and a half since suffering from a brain disorder.
Chris’s wife, Anita, 69, told The Sun on Sunday: “It’s terrifying, we’ve become so lonely. Chris is trapped in his body. He can sense everything that’s going on around him. But cannot speak, read or write.
“He hasn’t spoken any meaning in 18 months. Sometimes I feel like I have lost my life…
