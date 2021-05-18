Who is Colleen Ballinger’s husband Erik Stockli? YouTuber Colleen Ballinger expecting the second baby with Erik Stockli

Recently YouTuber Colleen Ballinger shared the good news with her fans that she is again expecting a baby. Yes, you are hearing right that Colleen is again pregnant after her miscarriage in February 2021. Colleen is one of the most prominent and well-known YouTubers, she is also known as Miranda Sings. She has been bringing the funniest and interesting content on her YouTube channel over the years for her fans. She also shared her pregnancy news on her official YouTube channel. She is really happy with this news and really excited to welcome her second baby.

Who is Colleen Ballinger’s husband Erik Stockli?

After learning this news, her fans took their Twitter account to congratulate her. She has a massive fan following on social media sites. She earned 6.7 million followers on her Instagram handle. She often the picture of her first baby Flynn Timothy. He is such cute and adorable. She always shares her special moment with his child. Her husband’s name is Erick Stocklin who is a famous American actor. Colleen Ballinger is also an actress but also a singer, writer, comedian, and YouTuber. She is mainly known as a famous YouTuber.

Colleen has gained more than 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She received an award for “Web Star: Comedy” at Teen Choice Awards. She also won the Streamy Awards for “Best Actress”. She is placed on the 5th spot in the list of the Top Entertainment Influencers on Forbes Magazine. She performed in the web series titled “Escape The Night” in 2018. She also appeared in a talk show named “The Tonight Show”.

Talking about her husband Erick Stocklin who is an American actor. He is mainly known for working in various television series including Mistress, Good Trouble, and Stalker. He played the lead role in the web series of Netflix titled “Hater Back Off” in which Colleen Ballinger was his co-actor. Apart from this, he acted in many shows such as First Day, Sick Day, Donner Pass, Let’s Big Happy, Krog, The Vampire Diaries, Stalker, Man Camp, and many others. First Day was his first television series in which he essays the role of Gregg.

Erick and Colleen started dating in the year 2018 when they have featured in the same web series in which he played the role of her love interest. They met with each other in 2016. In 2018, they got married. They both have one son who was born in the same year of their marriage. Their son’s name is Flynn Timothy. In February 2021, she had a miscarriage and revealed this news on her official YouTube channel. Recently, Colleen announced that she is pregnant again. She is really very excited about her second baby. We hope that she and her baby stay safe and healthy. Stay tuned with us for more updates.