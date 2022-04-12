Who is Daniel Kinahan? Alleged Irish crime boss wanted by US authorities | world News

He was once praised by Tyson Fury for broking one of the biggest fights in the history of British boxing.

Now, the US government is $5 million offer for information Which leads to the arrest or conviction of Daniel Kinahan and other leaders of the Kinahan Cartel.

The dramatic intervention is seen as a major setback for the vast criminal gang whose drug and firearms smuggling spread through the streets of Dublin to countries around the world.

Here, Sky News looked at what we know about alleged crime boss Kinahan, who is said to have brought “an element of terror” to the world of boxing.