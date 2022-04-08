Who is Danny Willett: Career Earnings, Net Worth, Height and Who is the Golfer’s Wife?

Danny Willett enjoyed a lucrative start to the US Masters and sat near the top of the leaderboard in his second round.

The 34-year-old Brit finished his opening round with a three-under-par 69 in Augusta after recovering from a bogey carding on the first hole.

This left him third behind South Korean Sungjae Im and Australia’s Cameron Smith as he prepares to partner with American pair Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch in their second round on Friday evening.

Sign up For our World of Sport newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

Nationalworld takes a look at Willett’s career as he continues his challenge to claim the coveted green jacket at Augusta this weekend:

When did he become a professional?