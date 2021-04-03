Who is Diksha Singh? Stepped In Politics Miss India 2015 Contestant and Model Wiki-Bio Images

Another very interesting piece of news is hitting the internet that Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh will be going to step into politics. The confirmed news that Diksha Singh will be entering politics by contesting in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections from Jaunpur. The news completely shocked everyone because all the people who know her are want to see her in the form of the minister. Let us tell you about Diksha that who lived in Chittori Village in the Baksha area of the district. She participated in the Miss India competition and she won the title of 2015.

An interview of Diksha that held on 2nd April 2021 said that she studied till 3rd Class in her Village. After that, she moved to Mumbai, and then she moved to Goa with her father. In a long interview, Diksha also said the motive that why she steps into politics. She said that “I have been participating in competitions and political debates since college days and have been coming to the village from time to time. On coming here, I saw that even today, the Jaunpur district is far away from development. So, I have come for the Panchayat elections, thinking of some change”.

She will participate in the polls for a Zila panchayat member from Ward No.26 (Baksha). Now, it will be interesting to watch that how she will perform in politics. If we talk about her studies then she was a BA second-year student and she belongs from very good and reputed family background. Her father Jitendra Singh has businessman in two very big cities named Goa and Rajasthan. After she wins the title of the Femina Miss India 2015 then she got much work in many reputed and famous songs. One of the most famous songs in which she worked is “Rabba Mehar Kare” in February 2021.

Now, she will be participating in politics and trying her mind in politics to show her actual powers and talent. The reports of Diksha entering politics confirmed when the BJP on Friday released the first list of candidates for 11 districts. The nominations of the first phase of UP Panchayat polls will be starting on 3rd April 2021. The polls will be ended up on 18th April 2021. If we talk about the total number of phases then Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases. So, stay connected with us to know more interesting information related to the current happenings across the country.