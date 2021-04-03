ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Diksha Singh? Stepped In Politics Miss India 2015 Contestant and Model Wiki-Bio Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
who is diksha singh

Another very interesting piece of news is hitting the internet that Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh will be going to step into politics. The confirmed news that Diksha Singh will be entering politics by contesting in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections from Jaunpur. The news completely shocked everyone because all the people who know her are want to see her in the form of the minister. Let us tell you about Diksha that who lived in Chittori Village in the Baksha area of the district. She participated in the Miss India competition and she won the title of 2015.

who is diksha singh

An interview of Diksha that held on 2nd April 2021 said that she studied till 3rd Class in her Village. After that, she moved to Mumbai, and then she moved to Goa with her father. In a long interview, Diksha also said the motive that why she steps into politics. She said that “I have been participating in competitions and political debates since college days and have been coming to the village from time to time. On coming here, I saw that even today, the Jaunpur district is far away from development. So, I have come for the Panchayat elections, thinking of some change”.

She will participate in the polls for a Zila panchayat member from Ward No.26 (Baksha). Now, it will be interesting to watch that how she will perform in politics. If we talk about her studies then she was a BA second-year student and she belongs from very good and reputed family background. Her father Jitendra Singh has businessman in two very big cities named Goa and Rajasthan. After she wins the title of the Femina Miss India 2015 then she got much work in many reputed and famous songs. One of the most famous songs in which she worked is “Rabba Mehar Kare” in February 2021.

diksha singh images

Now, she will be participating in politics and trying her mind in politics to show her actual powers and talent. The reports of Diksha entering politics confirmed when the BJP on Friday released the first list of candidates for 11 districts. The nominations of the first phase of UP Panchayat polls will be starting on 3rd April 2021. The polls will be ended up on 18th April 2021. If we talk about the total number of phases then Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases. So, stay connected with us to know more interesting information related to the current happenings across the country.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
574
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
550
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
536
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
527
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
524
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
515
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
498
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
473
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
471
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
455
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top