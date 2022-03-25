Who is Ebanie Bridges and why does ‘Blonde Bomber’ wear tiny underwear to weigh-ins?

Just a few short years ago, Abney Bridges – with all due respect – was a little-known power lifter in Australia hoping to make the transition to boxing. This weekend, she will fight in front of thousands of fans cheering on her for a professional world title on the 2 card Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez.

Her dramatic rise has seen her garner hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, while becoming a fan favorite and a talented boxer. Growing up in New South Wales, Australia, Bridges has always been involved in combat sports training in karate, kickboxing and Muay Thai.

However, professional combat sports were not legal for women in the areas of Australia where Bridges lived. Being a talented mixed martial artist, he…