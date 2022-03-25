LATEST

Who is Ebanie Bridges and why does ‘Blonde Bomber’ wear tiny underwear to weigh-ins?

Posted on
Who is Ebanie Bridges and why does 'Blonde Bomber' wear tiny underwear to weigh-ins?

Just a few short years ago, Abney Bridges – with all due respect – was a little-known power lifter in Australia hoping to make the transition to boxing. This weekend, she will fight in front of thousands of fans cheering on her for a professional world title on the 2 card Josh Warrington vs. Kiko Martinez.

Her dramatic rise has seen her garner hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, while becoming a fan favorite and a talented boxer. Growing up in New South Wales, Australia, Bridges has always been involved in combat sports training in karate, kickboxing and Muay Thai.

However, professional combat sports were not legal for women in the areas of Australia where Bridges lived. Being a talented mixed martial artist, he…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top