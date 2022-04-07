Who is Eric Ten Haig? Manchester United manager candidate’s playing style, club managed and trophies

According to multiple reports, Manchester United are close to a deal to appoint Erik ten Haag as their next permanent manager. ESPN’s Mark Ogden and Rob Bowen First for the story.

The Red Devils let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go with the club seventh in the Premier League at the end of November 2021, and they have been intensifying their search for a permanent owner in recent weeks. United have been coached by interim manager Ralph Rangnick since Solskjaer’s departure, but a permanent hire is on the horizon.

Reports about Ten Hague’s upcoming hire stated that Mauricio Pochettino was also highly regarded, but the costs involved in triggering his release from his PSG contract saw the Red Devils switch to Ten Hague.

With this, Dutchman Ten Haag is reportedly going to an officer…