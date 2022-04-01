Who is Ganesh Acharya? Birth, Age, Family, Movies, Awards, Body Transformation, Weight Loss Co-dancer Case

Ganesh Acharya Biography: A charge sheet has been filed by the Mumbai Police against Bollywood Choreographer Ganesh Acharya for harassment, stalking and voyeurism in a 2020 case filed by his co-dancer.

Ganesh Acharya and his assistant have been charged under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant alleged that Ganesh Acharya had been harassing her after she turned down his sexual advances, and accused him of making lewd comments, showing her porn and molesting her.

Ganesh Acharya had allegedly…