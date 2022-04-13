Who is Gaspard Uliel? Late Moon Knight actor remembered

It’s due in part to the untimely death of one of this week’s major guest stars – acclaimed French actor Gaspard Uliel, who played ‘Collector’ opposite Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector in the third installment, and Moon Knight’s antagonist Anton Mogart.

The latest episode of the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight arrives under a cloud this week.

Ulil filmed the role in 2021, but then tragically died in an accident in January 2022, which shook the international film community and added a poignant air to his performance in Moon Night Episode 3.

However, Ulliel leaves behind an impressive body of work for movie fans to enjoy for years to come.

Who is Gaspard?