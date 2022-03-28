Who is hosting the Oscars 2022?

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host the 2022 Academy Awards.

After three years without a host, the Oscars are making up for lost time with three for their 94th ceremony.

It’s been 35 years since Hollywood’s biggest event was hosted by three men, and never has more women held the MC position in a single night.

According to Hollywood trade publication Diversity, all three are in final talks to present the proceedings. The official confirmation of the hosts will be made on Tuesday morning (February 15) good Morning America.

Each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast on ABC on March 27.

girls trip Producer Will Packer is producing this year’s ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer’s films, including Think like a…