Who Is IAS Abhishek Singh Wiki Biography Bio Age Story Actor In Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha Song – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Jubin Nautiyal’s latest song featuring former IAS officer Abhishek, Samreen and Zubin Nautiyal. A song named Tujhe Bhool Toh Chaha emerged from the evergreen song of the same name. The song is gaining popularity and has emerged as a chartbuster. It was released on 31 March 2021 and has since received 41,230,938 views and received 1 million likes. But along with Zubin Nautiyal, former IAS Abhishek is another important face of the video song. Abhishek is a former IAS officer who later turned into an actor recently. Abhishek’s popularity is increasing day by day. But the latest song has boosted the actor’s popularity.

It is amazing and maybe for the first time we have heard that someone leaves All India Services only to become an actor. Abhishek Sharma, after completing various projects, starred in a short film by Charan Pandara. With this, he was one of the most dazzling singers of all time. Abhishek has started receiving accolades from all sides along with his debut.

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya praised Abhishek for the best performance of North East’s start-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh in his latest album. He also congratulates for the success of one of his latest projects. Abhishek has proved the statement that everything is possible if surrendered. Abhishek is also in the news that he is going to be a part of Netflix in Delhi Crime Season 2, a crime drama in the ongoing year. The IAS Inspector also shared how he got involved with the entertainment world. He went on to share some cases with the Delhi Crime team and mistook him as an actor. He took a screen test of an IAS officer and got his new reel life IAS officer.

As far as we are concerned about the officer's early life, he was born here in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer. He wanted to become an IAS officer since childhood and wanted to serve the country as his father. He did not get inspiration until he experienced a heartbreak. He shared that it was the worst part of his life that inspired him to do something. Abhishek passed the IAS exam in 2011 and received one of the most valuable designations in the country and later emerged as an actor.