Who is in “House of the Dragon”, the long-awaited prequel to “Game of Thrones” – TVShow – 03/31/2022

exclusive content The note you are trying to access is specifically intended for customers to subscribe Know our plans

And enjoy El País without limits. get in If you are already subscriber You can do this

Sign in with your username and password.

The return of dragons, epics and love affairs are in the air with a tendency towards the forbidden. With winter approaching, the Game of Thrones universe will return to the screens with its long-awaited spin-off or derivative series, House of the Dragons, which has a release date of tomorrow.

The prequel to one of the latest greatest hits on world television will be released on Sunday, August 21 on both the HBO channel and the HBO Max streaming platform. It will be a 10-episode drama and is expected to be presented in chapters like GOT…