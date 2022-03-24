LATEST

Who is in the Boiling Point movie cast alongside Stephen Graham as the film releases on Netflix?

Who is in the Boiling Point movie cast alongside Stephen Graham as the film releases on Netflix?

Stephen Graham never disappoints fans with his gritty and intense performances, his latest role being no different in boiling point. Directed by Philip Barantini, the film released in theaters earlier this year. Today the film officially arrives on Netflix.

Graham plays the chef who runs a busy 5-star restaurant in London. The film follows the battle that chef Andy Jones faces when a sudden visit by a health and safety inspector leaves employees on edge as overbooked hot spots fill with guests.

He does his best to defuse the tension between the management and the crew while trying to meet the demands of the customers. The film is much more than just Hell’s Kitchen as it received a respectable 7.5 IMDb rating and four stars from film critic Mark Kermode. Guardian,

