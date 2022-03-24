Who is in the tense Stephen Graham film on Netflix?

If there is one movie that you absolutely must watch this year, it is Boiling Point. I would really recommend it to anyone if I could. I was extremely fortunate to see Boiling Point at my local cinema: The Rio Cinema in Dalston. It’s a great indie cinema, but what was even better watching Boiling Point in Rio was the fact that the movie was filmed in a restaurant about 20 yards from the street and the narrative is set in Dalston. Watching a movie on this nice set where you live is absolutely magic, and I’m so glad that Boiling Point now has a wider global release as it’s added to Netflix. You need to see it if you haven’t already – it’s a movie I described thusly: “What does Jaws do to work in hospitality…